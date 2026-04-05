Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang’s concert in Singapore cancelled for second time

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Rainie Yang held the latest leg of The Elephant We See tour in Chengdu on March 28.

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang’s concert in Singapore has been called off for the second time in a row, sparking an outcry among fans.

The Singapore leg of Yang’s The Elephant We See tour was due to be held at The Star Theatre on April 11.

However, FriedRice Entertainment, one of the concert organisers, announced on social media on April 3 that the show has been cancelled.

The company said in the post that it was due to “technical issues related to the stage rigging and lifting systems, which cannot be fully accommodated within the venue to complete the stage set-up”.

“In order to ensure the integrity and safety of the production, the organiser has made the careful decision to cancel the show,” it said.

It added that all ticket holders will receive a full refund via the official ticketing platform.

The Elephant We See tour is named after Yang’s lead single from her latest album Only In Echoes, which was launched in October 2025 to mark her 25th year in show business.

The tour kicked off in Nanchang, China, on Dec 31, with the latest stop being Chengdu on March 28. The 41-year-old is scheduled to perform next in Hefei on May 2.

Yang was previously scheduled to hold the Singapore leg of her Like A Star World Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 24, 2024.

However, the concert was cancelled about two weeks before the show. Organiser BT Mediaspace said then in a social media post that this was due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

BT Mediaspace is also reportedly one of the organisers of the Singapore leg of The Elephant We See tour.

The latest cancellation of Yang’s concert has sparked speculation among netizens that it was due to poor ticket sales. It has also angered those who had been waiting for the gig.

Many fans wondered on social media if the show could have gone on in a simplified format despite the technical issues, while some said her fans would still turn up for her concert even without a stage.

Several fans responded to FriedRice Entertainment’s Instagram post, taking issue with the cancellation just one week before the show and expressing their disappointment.

Some tagged Yang in their comments, urging her to give them an explanation. There were also some overseas fans who said the organiser should reimburse their airfare and hotel expenses.