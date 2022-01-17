Taiwanese singer Pets Tseng is married

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Pets Tseng has tied the knot, with fans getting a first glimpse of her husband's face.

Tseng, who starred in the 2019 Singapore-Taiwan drama All Is Well, announced the good news on social media on Sunday (Jan 16), writing in Chinese: "He has a wife, I have a husband."

The 37-year-old shared two photos of herself with her husband, whom the Taiwanese media identified only as Peter and about the same age as her.

The first photo showed Tseng in a white bridal dress and her husband in a suit, while the second showed them in senior high school uniforms, which the media said were those of their respective alma maters.

Her label Asia Muse Entertainment told Taiwan's Apple Daily that the couple held a simple ceremony on Sunday, with only close friends and relatives invited.

It added that the couple have known each other for more than 10 years and dated for more than one-and-a-half years before they agreed on marriage in spring last year.

Asia Muse said Tseng is not pregnant and her husband is involved in music-related work.

Tseng, who is known for songs such as Miss You, Confession and The Distance Between Us, was spotted by Taiwan's Mirror Media in September last year on a date with a man who rode a motorcycle. Both were wearing face masks in the photos.

Mirror Media said he proposed to her the night after she finished filming a television serial, in which she made a guest appearance, last year.