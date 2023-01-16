Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin takes family on holiday six months after Tesla accident

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin, who was injured in a car accident in July 2022, has whisked his family of five away on a holiday.

The 48-year-old’s wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 39, shared photos on Instagram over the weekend of their trip.

She posted a photo of her masked up on a plane, one of a pool and another of Lin and their three sons – Kimi, 13, and twins Jenson and Kyson, seven – on a beach.

In the beach photo caption, she wrote: “The most beautiful scenery. Thank you to my husband for taking us out to play.” She added the hashtags #familytrip, #love, #gratitude and #blessed.

In another caption, she said it had been three years since they had gone on a holiday together. Lin’s recovery after his car accident in Taoyuan had attracted much concern over the past months.