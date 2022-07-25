Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin regains consciousness after accident

TAIPEI - Former teen idol Jimmy Lin has regained consciousness after an accident last Friday and is now able to engage in simple conversations.

Giving an update at a press conference on Monday (July 25), his manager and younger brother said Lin, 47, who is warded at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan's Taoyuan city, sustained fractures in his face and body.

The Taiwanese singer was driving a white Tesla Model X in Taoyuan last Friday when the car was believed to have hit the road divider and caught fire.

He and his six-year-old son Jenson were pulled out of the car by nearby workers and bystanders before it burst into flames.

Responding to questions such as whether Lin was wearing a seat belt or whether Jenson was in the co-driver seat, Lin's manager A-jen said: "Only Jimmy knows the exact facts and he is currently unable to recall the exact sequence of the accident."

He said Lin will give an account of the incident to the relevant agencies when his condition improves.

Lin will be undergoing an operation, but his manager declined to go into details of the surgery.

Lin's younger brother Lin Chih-hsin also urged the public and media not to speculate: "My sister-in-law and I tried to speak with Jimmy at the hospital, but he was unable to piece together the whole incident due to his current condition."

The Taiwanese police said last Friday that according to traffic cameras, Lin was not speeding when he made the turn. A blood alcohol test showed he was not drinking before the accident.

On Sunday, Jimmy Lin's wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38, took to social media to thank the Good Samaritans who rescued her husband and son from the car.

But she also expressed concern about unkind speculation over the incident and said she was saddened by the untrue allegations online.

Lin and Chen have three sons - 12-year-old Kimi and six-year-old twins Jenson and Kyson.