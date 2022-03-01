Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin marks 30th year in show business

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin celebrated his 30th year in show business on Monday (Feb 28) and invited his fans to share their memories of him.

In a social media post that day, the former teen singing idol wrote in Chinese: "Today is the 30th anniversary of my debut. Everything seems so incredible.

"From the Little Whirlwind at the muddled age of 17 to a father with three children, 30 years have passed in a flash and I am very happy that you have been here and not forgotten about me."

Lin, now 47, was nicknamed The Little Whirlwind by the media when he made his debut in 1992, as he seemed to whip up storms wherever he went.

The heart-throb, who is known for songs such as Summer Of '92, Not Every Love Song Has Fond Memories and Why Am I Always Hurt, is married to former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38.

They have three sons: a 12-year-old and twins aged six.

On Feb 25, he returned to his alma mater Taipei Hwa Kang Arts School to receive the Outstanding Alumni Award.

"Standing on the stage where I first performed, that emotion reminded me of my debut. I am very happy that I have had your applause and screams until now," he wrote on social media.

"Many fans have recently shared cassette tapes, albums, merchandise and newspaper clippings from the past. They are the good memories you have of me."

He then invited his fans to share their memories under his post. He plans to give out five autographed safety hats and 30 limited-edition posters to the lucky fans.

Beside being a singer, Lin is also a car racer and entrepreneur.