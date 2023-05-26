Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin back on race track after 2022 road accident

MILAN – Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin is back on a race track less than a year after his traffic accident in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, in July 2022.

The 48-year-old racing aficionado, who has made good progress in his recovery, is on vacation in Milan, Italy, with his wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 39.

On Wednesday, he posted on Instagram Stories a photo of himself in a racing suit with the location stated as F1 Monza Grand Prix, with the hashtag #F1Clienti.

He also shared photos of himself in the cockpit of a racing car, with the caption: “Long time no see.”

According to Ferrari’s website, the F1 Clienti programme offers enthusiasts the chance to buy Formula 1 single-seaters that have been raced by the Ferrari F1 team in recent seasons, as well as vehicles that have competed in the championships in years past, and to drive them on the track.

Lin posted later on Thursday that he was coached by Marc Gene, a former F1 driver and the current ambassador for the Ferrari F1 team. Lin posted a photo of himself with Gene and wrote, “Best coach”.

Meanwhile, Chen posted on Instagram Stories photos of herself in a race car and sitting on the circuit as she noted its steep slope.

Last weekend, Lin had said on social media that his luggage did not arrive on his first day in Milan. His agency later told Taiwan’s Next Apple News that there was an AirTag in the luggage, with the location pinpointed as Paris. The airline was said to be handling the matter.