Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao weds his long-time manager Summer Lin

TAIPEI – They are officially Mr and Mrs Hsiao.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, who proposed to his long-time manager Summer Lin in late June, tied the knot with her on Thursday.

“I proposed to my fiancee @summer_lin_627 in June and have been waiting for this day to arrive,” Hsiao wrote in Chinese on social media on Thursday afternoon. “Today is 2023/10/19. We have decided to make this day our wedding day. It is a beautiful day.”

The 36-year-old shared a cheeky photo of him trying to kiss his wife, and wrote: “I will share my joy with all of you. Thank you all for your blessings.”

Lin, 50, also penned a post on social media around the same time.

She has been working with him since his debut 16 years ago, after he shot to fame on the reality singing competition One Million Star in 2007. The two kept their romantic relationship under wraps for many years.

“Thank you to our parents and family for their support and blessings,” Lin wrote on Thursday. “It is very precious to us.”

Describing their marriage registration, she wrote: “The two fathers signed our marriage certificates with smiles on their faces. The two mothers, with smiles on their faces, urged the fathers to sign neatly and beautifully.”

She added: “What we gain is not just each other, but everything about each other.”

Referring to her father, she wrote: “We laughed and cried the moment Brother Lin signed the certificate with the hand affected by stroke. Thank you for loving us.”

She added: “We will try harder to live our life for us, for you and for everyone who loves us.”

Lin’s agency China Fun Entertainment shared more wedding photos of the couple on social media. According to Taiwan’s Next Apple News, the photos were taken in Alesund, Norway, when they were there recently to record a new album.