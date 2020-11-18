Taiwanese singer Bobby Chen on 'sick leave': he's not holding a year-end concert for first time in 27 years

Veteran Taiwanese singer Bobby Chen Sheng has held a year-end concert every year for the last 26 years without fail.

But all good things come to an end: Chen will not be holding a year-end concert this year.

On Tuesday (Nov 17), Chen, 62, who is known for songs such as One Night In Beijing and I Left Sadness To Myself, confirmed on Facebook that he is taking "sick leave" for the first time in 27 years.

He confirmed earlier media reports that he was found to have a mouth tumour. Chen's band told Taiwan' Apple Daily that the singer had felt uncomfortable in the mouth during a press conference on Oct 15 and went for a health screening in late October.

The doctors discovered a tumour in his mouth and suggested that he remove it as soon as possible. Chen has since gone for an operation successfully.

He said in his Facebook post that he has been naive to think he could still maintain his previous exercise regime after reaching the age of 60, adding that he had cycled for up to six hours in one session per week.

He apologised to fans who have been waiting eagerly for his concert: "I may have overstretched myself physically in the past without knowing it, but fortunately, Heaven has taken care of me.

"To continue to write songs, perform, meet you and celebrate the new year together, this model student with full attendance has to take a break and follow the doctor's advice to rest by reducing the frequency of talking and singing," he wrote.

"I will rest for a while, take good care of myself and return to meet everyone in the best condition," he added.