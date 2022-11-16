Taiwanese singer Bii wants another daughter, fears a son will be as mischievous as him

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer Bii, who already has a two-year-old daughter, hopes his next child will also be a girl.
The 33-year-old says he cannot see himself raising a son, given how mischievous and stubborn he was as a young boy.
