Taiwanese singer Annie Yi buys 900 items during Singles' Day shopping festival

Singles' Day (Nov 11) is the world's biggest shopping festival and even celebrities buy into the hype.

Taiwanese singer-actress Annie Yi revealed on Weibo in the early hours of Nov 12, soon after Singles' Day ended, that she had bought 397 items on Nov 11 alone.

Including her purchases from Nov 1, in the run-up to the actual day, she bought a total of 900 items, in part to decorate her new home in Shanghai.

The 52-year-old wrote: "The most expensive item is a face cream which costs over 10,000 yuan (S$2,045) and the cheapest is a member's sample item which costs 0.01 yuan.

"I bought mostly skincare and greenery for my new home. The items I bought in the last three minutes were a washing machine cleanser, a milk-honey flavoured bath soak and a slimming massage oil I bought at 23:59:11."

She added that she had stocked up the most on face masks for skincare and also wrongly purchased an electric toothbrush, for which she intended to get a refund.

The star, who was previously married to Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu and has since remarried Chinese actor Qin Hao, also posted screenshots of her purchases on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao - where Singles' Day sales are traditionally the strongest.

On Saturday, Yi uploaded a picture of a mountain of cardboard boxes strewn on her floor and wrote: "Having a hard time categorising my purchases, please look forward to my un-boxing vlog."

Some netizens were taken aback by her spending and made comments such as: "It must be nice to be rich."