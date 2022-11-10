Taiwanese singer Alec Su says no to former bandmate Nicky Wu’s dinner invitation

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer-actor Alec Su was crowned the overall champion of the second season of Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire last Friday.

However, the 49-year-old turned down an invitation from former Little Tigers bandmate Nicky Wu to celebrate his win.

This was revealed by Wu’s wife, Chinese actress Liu Shishi, during a recent event, according to Taiwan’s TVBS News.

Liu, 35, was asked for her views on Su’s participation in Call Me By Fire. She praised his performance and revealed that she and Wu had invited him to dinner after the show ended. The invitation was declined by Su, who is single.