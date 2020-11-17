Taiwanese singer-actress Annie Yi buys 397 items on Singles' Day

Singles' Day, which takes place on Nov 11 annually, is the world's biggest shopping festival and even celebrities buy into the hype.

Taiwanese singer-actress Annie Yi revealed on her Weibo account in the early hours last Thursday, soon after Singles' Day ended, that she bought 397 items just last Wednesday alone.

Including her purchases from Nov 1, during the run-up to the actual day, she bought a whopping 900 items, in part to decorate her new home in Shanghai.

The 52-year-old wrote: "The most expensive item is a face cream which costs more than 10,000 yuan (S$2,045) and the cheapest is a member's sample item which costs 0.01 yuan.

"I bought mostly skincare and greenery for my new home. The items I bought in the last three minutes were a washing machine cleanser, a milk-honey flavoured bath soak and a slimming massage oil I bought at 23:59:11."

She adds that she stocked up the most on face masks for skincare and wrongly bought an electric toothbrush, which needs a refund.

The star, who was previously married to Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu and has since remarried Chinese actor Qin Hao, also posted screenshots of her purchases on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao - where Singles' Day sales are traditionally the strongest.

Last Saturday, Yi uploaded a picture of a mountain of cardboard boxes strewn on her floor and wrote: "Having a hard time categorising my purchases. Look forward to my unboxing vlog."

Some netizens were taken aback by Yi's spending, with comments such as: "It must be nice to be rich."