Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai to perform additional Singapore concert in June

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai will perform an additional show on June 16 at the Resorts World Ballroom, as tickets to his concert on June 17 are almost sold out.

The 55-year-old will be joined on stage by his band China Blue.

Tickets for the extra show, priced from $78 to $218, will go on sale on Saturday at 10am.

The event’s organiser Supreme Entertainment and Show Productions has also pledged to donate a portion of the gross ticket sales to charity healthcare institutions Ren Ci Hospital and the Kidney Dialysis Foundation.

Billed as the King of Chinese rock, Wu Bai has written songs for many popular artistes such as Hong Kong’s Andy Lau and Jacky Cheung, as well as Taiwan’s Tarcy Su. Wu Bai is known for hits such as the emotional Wanderer’s Love Song (1994) and the anthemic No. 1 In The World (1998).

Wu Bai And China Blue Rock Star 2023 Concert

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: June 16 and 17, 8pm

Admission: $78 to $218 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)