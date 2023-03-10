Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai and his band China Blue back in S’pore for June 17 gig

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer Wu Bai, one of the biggest stars in Chinese rock, is returning to Singapore with a concert at the Resorts World Ballroom on June 17. Joining him on stage is his band China Blue.

They last performed here at the same venue in 2019, where he sang numbers such as the emotional Wanderer’s Love Song (1994) and anthemic No. 1 In The World (1998).

Their last Mandarin album, Let The Water Flow Backwards (2019), explored the subject of life and destiny, and they performed the work’s title track at their 2019 show. They had also staged concerts here in 2016 and 2017.

In addition, Wu Bai, 55, has written songs for many popular artistes such as Andy Lau and Jacky Cheung from Hong Kong, as well as Tarcy Su from Taiwan.

One-day priority sales at Trip.com (https://sg.trip.com/w/wubai) will begin at 10am on Saturday, where concertgoers can enjoy an early-bird discount of 5 per cent. Although seats cannot be chosen, the site will arrange the best seats for patrons.

Public sales on the Sistic platform (www.sistic.com.sg/events/wubai0623) will start from 9am on Sunday.

Book it/Wu Bai And China Blue Rock Star 2023 Concert

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: June 17, 8pm

Admission: $78 to $218 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)