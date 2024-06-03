Taiwanese rock band Mayday returning to National Stadium in January 2025

Taiwanese rock band Mayday, consisting of (from left) guitarist Stone, drummer Guan You, lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa and guitarist Monster, during a concert in Kaohsiung in March 2024. PHOTO: MAYDAY/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – As promised, Mayday will be back for two concerts at the National Stadium in 2025, on Jan 11 and 12.

The Taiwanese rock band last performed two shows at the same venue in January 2024, as part of their Nowhere Re: Live 2024 Singapore tour.

Lead vocalist Ashin revealed on stage then that when the group were given the choice to stage their Nowhere or 25th anniversary #5525 Live Tour show in Singapore, they picked the former so they would have another reason to return.

He added: “The next time we come here, we will be celebrating a new birthday.”

The #5525 Live Tour commemorates the quintet’s 25 years in show business, marked by their debut album, Mayday’s First Album (1999). The band comprise Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster.

The tour kicked off on Dec 31, 2023, in Taichung and has travelled to Kaohsiung, Hong Kong and Beijing so far. These stops have seen hits such as OAOA (2011), Sun Wu Kong (2004) and Song Of Battle (2013) performed as part of the tour.

It also featured several guest stars, such as Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen in Beijing, Chinese singer Della Ding Dang in Taichung and Taiwanese boy band Energy in both Hong Kong and Beijing, alongside Mayday.

Ticketing details to the upcoming Singapore gigs have not been released.

