Taiwanese model Chiling Lin posts first photo of herself since becoming a mother

TOKYO - Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin has posted a photo of herself online for the first time since announcing that she has become a mother on the eve of Chinese New Year earlier this year.

The 47-year-old posted the photo on Facebook on Sunday (March 27), as she wrote in Chinese: "Good afternoon. The source of energy every day."

She was seen in the photo carrying a cup and promoting the chicken essence she endorsed.

Her post has drawn more than 600 comments, with several fans saying that she remains beautiful after becoming a mother, while a few others saying she looks younger.

Lin, who is married to Japanese actor Akira, 40, surprised her fans on Jan 31 with her announcement on social media that her "little angel" has arrived.

She previously stoked pregnancy rumours with her posts on social media when she turned 47 in November, but did not confirm the rumours.

This led to speculation that her son was born through surrogacy, but Akira addressed this indirectly in an online interview in February when he said she did not give up on having a baby. He added that she was drinking chicken soup for nutrition since the arrival of their son.

Akira, who is from J-pop boy band Exile, also shared his joy of being a father in the interview, saying that he would work even harder to provide for his family.

Lin, who has acted in movies such as historical war epic Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and romantic drama Say Yes (2013), has shifted her focus on her family since her marriage in June 2019.

She has cut down on her work assignments and made only occasional public appearances.