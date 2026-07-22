Taiwanese host Jacky Wu makes surprise appearance at Clementi pasar malam

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Jacky Wu performed Chen Lei’s classic Hokkien song Hua Hee Tio Ho at a pasar malam in Clementi on July 20.

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese variety show host Jacky Wu made a surprise appearance at a pasar malam (night market) in Clementi on July 20, drawing a large crowd of onlookers.

The 63-year-old’s presence in Singapore follows his bombshell revelation at his concert in Malaysia’s Genting Highlands on July 18 that he and his wife had divorced 12 years ago.

His visit to the neighbourhood came as a pleasant surprise to many residents, who posted about it on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Videos shared on Xiaohongshu show Wu standing in front of a stall with a banner reading “Jacky Wu Fan Meet & Greet”.

He was dressed casually, wearing a white T-shirt, short-sleeved floral overshirt and knee-length shorts.

Wu, the co-host of Taiwanese variety game show Mr Player (2014 to present), was reportedly at the stall between 6pm and 8pm, promoting his health products.

He also showcased his singing talent, performing Taiwanese singer Chen Lei’s classic Hokkien song Hua Hee Tio Ho (Just Be Happy, 1994).

Despite the simple setup, Wu’s appearance delighted fans at the pasar malam. Many of them gathered at the stall, hoping to see their idol up close.

“It’s a rare chance for me to meet everyone out here. Your positions today are even closer than the VIP seats at my concerts,” he quipped.

The singer-host previously announced at his July 18 concert that he would expand his quantum water business to Malaysia, having set up a factory in Johor Bahru.

He said that Malaysia is like his second home, adding that he may settle down there in the future.

When asked by Taiwanese news portal SET News about these plans, Wu said: “The factory is in Malaysia and the company is in Singapore. I’m still flying back and forth just like before - it’s no different from how things are.”