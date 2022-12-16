Taiwanese host Aaron Yan blocked on Facebook twice in six days

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese host and pop star Aaron Yan found himself the target of a temporary Facebook ban twice in a week.

The 37-year-old member of now-defunct boy band Fahrenheit took to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday to upload a screenshot of his Facebook page, where a reply he made to a netizen about the war in Ukraine could not be posted.

Yan wrote in a caption accompanying the post that he suspected there was malware embedded in advertisements for porn sites.

“The last time I was blocked from commenting was also after I reported an advertisement for porn,” he wrote. “Regardless, this is the kind of person I’ll always take issue with, the kind I find the most repulsive.“

In the screenshot, Yan’s comment – “Russia and Putin, please stop” – can be seen beneath a post of a news article.

A netizen replied: “Why don’t you look at who refuses to negotiate for peace?“

Yan countered: “Negotiating for peace with an enemy that invaded your land, killed your people and took your property?

“Stop kidding. Do you have Stockholm Syndrome?” he added, referring to the condition where a captive develops positive feelings for his or her captor.

This comment, however, could not be posted.