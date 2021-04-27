Taiwanese duo Power Station pokes fun at their 'cool' image

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese rock duo Power Station has been around for more than 20 years, but its members are happy to embrace new ways of engaging listeners.

Yu Chiu-hsin and Yen Chih-lin, both 52, spoke to Singapore media recently from Taipei over Zoom to promote their new album Because Of Love, which was released on April 23.

They have been appearing on YouTube programmes, where they chat and play games with the hosts. For example, in March, they appeared on a show with Taiwanese YouTuber Tai Chih-yuan, where they joked and laughed over a sumptuous meal.

Yensaid: "Going on these programmes can be quite fun and the interaction is often quite casual. Slowly, we got used to it."

They hope such platforms will let younger listeners know about them. He noted: "Nowadays, young people seldom watch television. Most of them are looking at YouTube videos."

Being on such programmes often requires them to be casual and spontaneous, which might undermine the tough, manly image they have.

"Oh, our 'cool' persona is all a front," Yu said. "I've learnt that I can let loose and also be funny. At our age, we feel that we don't have to take things so seriously anymore."

They made their debut in 1997 with the album Ruthless Love Letter and some of their best-known hits include Walking On Chung Hsiao East Road Nine Times and I Can Take Hardships.

Their new album has several sentimental songs, such as The One and Cut Me Dead.

But it also retains some of the rock vibe they are famous for, particularly on Tears Of Missing.

The track Love Me True touches on one's gullibility when blinded by love.

When performing it, the two could well draw on their real-life experiences of being hoodwinked - though those had nothing to do with being blinded by love.

When they were looking to rent an apartment in Taipei many years ago, an agent told them their unit had a freezer and television.

Yen recalled: "When we got there, we saw the appliances were broken. And the agent still took the introduction fee, which was NT$2,000."

Having experienced so much in show business and life, what gives them the drive to keep chugging along in music?

Yen, who is married with two children, said: "Well, I love music. But the main reason has to be the fans and friends who support us. Whenever we have a concert, they are there and this makes us want to give back to them."

Yu, who tied the knot in 2019 and has no children, added: "Some fans ask if we will keep singing until we are 70. I say sure, as long as they want to hear us sing."

Because Of Love is available on music-streaming platforms such as KKBox and Spotify.