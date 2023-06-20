Taiwanese comedian Nono, TV host Hsu Nai-lin deny sexual harassment allegations

TAIPEI – Comedian Nono and television host Hsu Nai-lin have denied allegations of sexual harassment in Taiwan’s growing #MeToo movement, after TV host Mickey Huang seemingly admitted to charges of inappropriate behaviour on Monday morning.

Former model Amber Chang took to Facebook on Monday afternoon, detailing an incident involving a celebrity more than a decade ago.

“I joined the entertainment industry more than 10 years ago and was lucky to be selected as a regular team member standing behind the host on a certain programme,” she wrote.

Chang said a celebrity guest had asked for her mobile phone number before filming started for the last episode of the show. He then offered to send her home in his car after filming ended at night.

She said the celebrity had hugged her without her approval midway through the journey and then pulled her to the back of the car, kissing her repeatedly and molesting her.

She said he stopped what he was doing after she resisted and pleaded for him to stop.

The celebrity sent her home without apologising. He caressed her thigh and said she would get used to it the next time.

While Chang did not name the celebrity, she said he was a famous comedian whose wife is a Taiwanese singer and that he also ran a successful chicken cutlet business.

Netizens said the description fit Taiwanese comedian Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu.

His wife is singer Angel Chu, who is known for her Taiwanese Hokkien songs, and he is the co-founder of the popular Monga fried chicken cutlet chain.

Nono, 52, announced on Facebook in July 2021 that he had withdrawn from Monga’s management as of Dec 31, 2020.

He responded to Chang’s post through his manager, saying: “I have no impression of this person and no recollection of this incident. I will admit my mistake if I did something wrong, but how do I respond when I have no recollection of the incident?”

Chang then commented under her post on Monday night, writing: “Everything I said is true and I am willing to accept legal consequences if there are false accusations. I will welcome the person to sue me.”