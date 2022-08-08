Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S) to hold first overseas concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S) will be holding their first overseas concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Oct 14. This follows the quintet's three shows earlier in 2022 at both Kaohsiung Arena and Taipei Arena, which were all sold-out minutes after sales opened.

The group comprises Taiwanese stars Wayne Huang, Nine Chen, Lai and Shou, and Singaporean singer Kenny Khoo, who is better known as Feng Ze in Taiwan. Khoo, the 33-year-old leader of the group, has been based in Taiwan since 2014. He has appeared in local films such as That Girl In Pinafore (2013).

Tickets from $88 to $288 for their Singapore show, titled Moon Landing, will go on sale at noon on Aug 15. Those with $288 tickets will get to attend a photo session with the band after the concert ends and an autographed poster.

The five members found fame through the variety programme 100% Entertainment's (1997 to present) regular game segment - which features the party game Werewolf - and later came together as a musical group. They are also the current hosts of 100% Entertainment.

They are known for songs such as the recent Lalala and Be A Liar as well as 2021's Moon Landing. Khoo and Chen also release music as a duo, named Jiuze CP, and are known for songs such as Werewolves (2019) and By Your Side (2020).

Book it/W0LF(S) Moon Landing concert in Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Oct 14, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets range from $88 to $288 and go on sale at noon on Aug 15. Available online via the Sistic website, or call hotline 6345-8888 or visit any Sistic counter.