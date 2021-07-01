Taiwanese band Sodagreen make a fresh start as Oaeen

For a new act, Taiwanese indie band Oaeen seem very assured and they are getting a lot of attention for their music.

Except they are none other than acclaimed band Sodagreen. The name itself is a hint as Oaeen is a contraction of Sodagreen.

The move follows a name trademark dispute with their former boss and producer Lin Wei-che, according to media reports.

All six members of Oaeen spoke to Singapore media via Zoom last Thursday. Their new Mandopop single Start From The End, which was released last Friday, is a rousing number about seeing a fresh start when a journey ends.

The band comprise vocalist Wu Ching-feng, electric guitarist Kay Liu, acoustic guitarist Ho Ching-yang, bassist Claire Hsieh, drummer Shih Chun-wei and keyboardist Kung Yu-chi. They are working on an album.

Shih, 41, who wrote the song's melody and lyrics, said: "In these two years, we have gone through a lot and we all know how difficult it is to start again. But even if we fail, the worst that could happen is that we dream again."

The band have been together for more than 15 years, he added. "We are more like a family. And since we are family, we don't have to hide our true selves. And as long as we are together as a family, there is nothing which can defeat us."

Sodagreen formed in 2001 and their hits include Little Love Song and Enjoy Loneliness. The three-time winner of Best Band at the Golden Melody Awards were the first indie band to hold a concert at the prestigious Taipei Arena in 2007.

Hsieh, 39, said when something ends, something else may begin. "It could mean endless possibilities. We want to tell everyone that in this environment, everything we are going through is a process."

Taiwanese composer Owen Wang, best known for his musical and film scores, is the track's co-producer and was also involved in its arrangement.

Kung, 40, said the band got him on board to change things up.

"The new track's musical style has similarities to previous Sodagreen tracks and I think our audience is already so familiar with our music. So, we tried to collaborate with other musicians and I am very happy with the result."

The track's other co-producer is Taiwanese Howe Chen, who has worked with Taiwanese singer-songwriters such as Sun Shengxi and Eli Hsieh. He was named Best Single Producer at the Golden Melody Awards in 2017, for his work on Taiwanese star Lala Hsu's single You Made My Day.

Ho, 39, recalled that Chen would not record past 7pm as he insisted on having dinner with his kids.

"He would end on time," Ho said. "When it got late, his kids would appear at his studio."

• Start From The End is available on platforms such as KKBox, Spotify and Apple Music.