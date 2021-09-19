Taiwanese band Oaeen's new album Strange Pool very much a team effort

SINGAPORE - If Taiwanese act Sodagreen seemed at times to be equated with its vocalist Wu Ching-feng, Oaeen reinforces the point that they are very much a team.

The six-member band released their first album, Strange Pool, on Sept 17. Sodagreen was formed in 2001 and their last album, Winter Endless, was released in 2015. The three-time winner of Best Band at the Golden Melody Awards changed their name in 2020 following a name trademark dispute with their former boss and producer Lin Wei-che.

The new 11-track work mixes folk, orchestral and electronic elements into their rock anthems and many numbers appeared on the soundtrack of Taiwanese miniseries The Pond (2021).

While Wu provides lead vocals, the album also incorporates stories from the other five members: electric guitarist Kay Liu, acoustic guitarist Ho Ching-yang, bassist Claire Hsieh, drummer Shih Chun-wei and keyboardist Kung Yu-chi.

All six Oaeen members spoke to Singapore media via Zoom on Sept 17.

Hsieh contributed the lyrics for I'm An Unpretentious Bassist and helped compose the groovy melody of I'm Weird. The 39-year-old said: "I have not composed music for a long time. At one point, I felt very nervous, had little confidence and wondered what I was doing. But I thought I would just give it a shot."

Liu, 39, co-wrote the melody for Weak Brain Waves, which is about being overwhelmed by the deluge of tasks thrown up by daily life.

"I do not know if everyone is like this, but I get nervous when I have to reply to this and that. We all have a finite capacity to deal with tasks and it can be stressful having to handle so many things," he said.

"When I think about this song, there is the feeling of not wanting to care about so much."

Shih, 42, wrote Joyful Day, which conveys a sense of innocence and simplicity. He joked that the song was his "baby" with Wu, since they both sing it.

Perhaps the darkest track on the album is the angsty I Will Always Hate You, which voices the frustrations of interacting with unpleasant people.

Ho, 39, who co-wrote the melody and lyrics, said: "People say they feel better and lighter after listening to this song. It is about letting our emotions out."

Asked how the band members got rid of negative emotions, Wu, 39, recommended drinking a glass of warm water first thing in the morning and joked that he would also ask Shih for a shoulder massage.

While a new band name might signal a new beginning, some things remain the same.

Wu has released solo albums, including Spaceman (2019), but is happy to be back with his bandmates. He said they had no wish to repeat themselves, but wanted to continue creating music together.

Shih said: "Some people want to stay the same, but the world has moved on. Others want to change, but they never do. I think we are somewhere in between - there is something special in this tension between changing and not changing."

Strange Pool is available on platforms such as KKBox, Spotify and Apple Music.