Taiwanese band Mayday joke that drummer Guan You can't enjoy free salmon

Taiwanese rock band Mayday thought of their drummer Guan You during the recent "salmon chaos" in Taiwan.

In a two-day promotion last week, a sushi chain in Taiwan offered to customers whose identity card contained "gui yu" - the Chinese characters for salmon - an eat-all-you-can-eat sushi meal along with five friends.

It sparked a name-changing craze in Taiwan, where residents are allowed by the authorities to change their names up to three times.

During their concert in the Taiwanese southern city of Tainan on Saturday (March 20), the band said on stage that Guan You, whose full name is Liu Guan-you, would not be able to enjoy the promotion.

The 47-year-old was known as Liu Hao-ming when band members first knew him, and he changed his name to "Liu Yen-ming" in 2004 before changing to "Liu Guan-you".

They joked further that Guan You could consider changing the nickname of his daughter, who is known as Little Rose (Xiao Mei Gui), to Little Rose Fish (Xiao Mei Gui Yu), with "gui yu" sounding like the Chinese words for salmon.

Mayday are also made up of leader and lead guitarist Monster, main vocalist Ashin, rhythm guitarist Stone and bass guitarist Masa.

Their concert tour in Tainan was their first in the city in 16 years. Veteran Mandopop singer Wakin Chau was their guest singer on the second day of the tour on Sunday.

Mayday, which will hold three more concerts in Tainan, will be holding their concert in Singapore on Sept 4 this year after it was postponed twice due to the pandemic.