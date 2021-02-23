Taiwanese acts set to be first overseas stars to hold live concerts in Singapore this year

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singers Yuming Lai and Where Chou look set to be the first overseas acts to host live concerts in Singapore this year, after live shows dried up over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concert promoter IMC Live Global said on Monday (Feb 22) that as part of its Al!ve concert series, it will hold a string of shows with a focus on Cantopop and Mandopop and Lai and Chou will be part of the line-up.

The shows will be held on April 3, April 9 to 10 and April 16 to 17 at 8pm at Capitol Theatre with an audience limit of 250 people a night, in accordance to safe distancing measures. Tickets will range from $68 to $128 and go on sale on Friday (Feb 26) at 11am via sg.book myshow.com.

Chou, 43, is known for hits such as the 1999 Mandarin version of Faye Wong's Cantopop ballad Promise (1997). She will hold her concert on April 17 while Lai, who is best known for winning the second season of Taiwanese singing competition One Million Star in 2008 will make his appearance on April 9.

The 36-year-old released a Taiwanese solo album in 2016, which landed him a nomination for Best Taiwanese Male Vocalist at the Golden Melody Awards the next year.

Other acts slated to have their own shows include singing competition Project Superstar (2005) runner-up Hong Junyang and local band Dreamz FM. Hong will perform on April 10 and Dreamz FM will perform on April 16.

Local musicians and singers Jason Chung, Vanessa Voon, Skye Sirena and Wysom Wong will also hold a show together on April 3, focusing on Cantonese hits.

The Al!ve concert series, which began last month, marked a gradual return to live music shows in Singapore, following the shutdown of much of the live performing arts industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous music acts of the series include jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro and singer Joi Chua, Jimmy Ye and rapper Fariz Jabba.