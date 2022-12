SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actress Tiffany Ann Hsu had butterflies in her stomach when she filmed romantic scenes with up-and-coming actor Edward Chen in the forbidden romance drama Lesson In Love, which is available on iQiyi International.

“Certain scenes made me feel shy, even when I was just reading the script. It’s not necessarily a scene with dialogue and can be something very simple,” says the 38-year-old in Mandarin, in her video response to questions from The Straits Times.