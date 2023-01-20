Taiwanese actress Joe Chen registered her marriage to Malaysian artist in 2022 without informing her manager

CHANGSHA – Taiwanese actress Joe Chen’s marriage to Malaysian artist Alan Chen was so spontaneous that her manager was unaware of it until the star trended on social media.

This was revealed by Joe Chen in the latest episode of Chinese variety show Viva La Romance (2018 to present).

The couple registered their marriage at the Household Registration Office in Da’an District in Taipei City on March 31, 2022.

The 43-year-old actress, who is known for television serials such as The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and Fated To Love You (2008), met Alan Chen, 34, on Chinese reality dating programme Meeting Mr Right II in 2019. They dated for about 2½ years before registering their marriage.

She recalled on Viva La Romance that March 31 was not a weekend, so she reckoned she would not encounter the paparazzi. They went to register their marriage at 11am that day.

“Midway through our lunch, my team called and asked me, ‘Are you married? You are now trending on social media’,” she said on the show.

It turned out that someone had secretly taken a photo of them at the registration office and posted it on social media.

Chen, who was unprepared for the speed of the leak, got a manicure done after, and took a photo of her hand holding her husband’s, with their wedding rings displayed prominently.

They then posted the photo on their respective social media accounts that evening and announced their marriage.