Taiwanese actress Joe Chen accompanies husband to Malaysia for Chinese New Year

JOHOR BAHRU – After spending her first Chinese New Year in Malaysia in 2023, Taiwanese actress Joe Chen has returned to the country with her husband, Malaysian artist Alan Chen, for 2024’s celebration.

As seen in a series of Instagram updates, the couple welcomed the Year of the Dragon alongside family and friends in his home town in Johor.

One photo showed Joe Chen, 44, and Alan Chen, 35, posing with a dragon dance troupe, while another showed the actress holding a container of kuih rose (honeycomb cookies).

“Relatives and friends just can’t understand the extent of my love for honeycomb cookies,” she captioned her post on Feb 11.

In addition to enjoying fireworks displays and festive dishes, the actress – who is known for television serials such as The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and Fated To Love You (2008) – had a blast belting out songs with her husband at a karaoke lounge.

In a post by Alan Chen, she could be seen singing along to the popular 1980s Taiwanese song Dancing Lady.

Many netizens warmly welcomed the couple to Malaysia and wished them a prosperous Chinese New Year. Some suggested that they enjoy as much Malaysian food as they can before jetting off to Taiwan.

Joe Chen and Alan Chen registered their marriage at the Household Registration Office in Da’an District in Taipei City on March 31, 2022, after dating for about 2½ years.

The couple met in 2019 on the Chinese dating show Meeting Mr Right II. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK