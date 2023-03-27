Taiwanese actress Alice Ko, star of new show Copycat Killer, wants to try playing a murder victim

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actress Alice Ko does not mind playing the victim – at least on the small screen.

In a video conference call with The Straits Times to promote her upcoming Taiwanese thriller series Copycat Killer – about a series of grisly murders – the 38-year-old was asked what other role besides her own she would like to play in the drama.

“One of the murder victims,” she says, earning raised eyebrows from her castmates Wu Kang-jen, Tuo Tsung-hua and Hsia Teng-hung.

Ko (Someday Or One Day, 2019), whose real role on Copycat Killer is that of a criminal psychologist, adds: “I think it’s very challenging both emotionally and physically. The actresses have to dirty their bodies and stomach the cold.“

Her explanation got the rest of the cast nodding.

Copycat Killer, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, is adapted from a famous Japanese crime novel of the same name by writer Miyuki Miyabe. It is set in the 1990s and follows dogged prosecutor Kuo Hsiao-chi’s (Wu) attempts to unmask a media-savvy serial killer known as Noh, who leaves a trail of bodies – women bound, tortured and killed – for the police to find.

Leading man Wu (The World Between Us, 2019) says: “It’s true that the actresses who play the victims have a tough job. We filmed in the cold, and they’re usually in skin-baring outfits and tied up, so we feel terrible even just looking at them because you know how tough it must be.”

The 40-year-old adds: “We just try to film fast and make no mistakes so they don’t have to do another take.”

The murder victims of the series are not the only elements of the show to make the cast queasy.

Tuo (Godspeed, 2016), who plays a veteran cop, reveals that many of Copycat Killer’s autopsy scenes were shot at a real autopsy laboratory.

“There were real human parts and organs around, so we came on set with a great sense of respect and we didn’t want to wander or joke around because you might open a door and there’s a cadaver there,” says the 60-year-old.

Aside from the harrowing homicides, much of the story also centres on the push-and-pull, cat-and-mouse game between the upright Kuo and Noh, who takes pleasure in taunting the authorities.