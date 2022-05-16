Taiwanese actors Yang Hsiu-hui, Bai Yun deny they are dating after joke post

TAIPEI - Actress Yang Hsiu-hui and actor Bai Yun swiftly denied they were dating after Yang shocked the Taiwanese entertainment industry with a Facebook photo.

On Sunday night (May 15), the 57-year-old posted a photo of her with Bai Yun, 51, with the caption: "We are together. Let's congratulate us."

Yang was baring her belly in the photo, while Bai Yun, whose real name is Li Kuo-hung, looked distraught while holding her hand behind her back.

The photo trended rapidly on social media, with the post drawing more than 124,000 likes and more than 9,600 comments in less than a day.

While several celebrities and netizens congratulated the "couple", others wondered if it was true due to Bai Yun's expression.

Some even speculated if Yang was hinting at a pregnancy.

Yang and Bai Yun, who are known to be good friends, did not reply to queries from the Taiwanese media which approached them for confirmation.

The two celebrities then held a live-streaming session on Yang's Facebook on Monday morning, with the caption: "After a night of deliberation, it's better for us to remain as ordinary friends."

They apologised for the "love declaration" and said it was a joke.

They explained they were drinking on Sunday night when Yang suggested taking a photo together and posting it on social media.

Bai Yun asked Yang if she had thought carefully before posting the photo, but she said there should be no problem.