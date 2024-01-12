Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen was glad to get scolded filming Abang Adik

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen is the newly minted Best Actor winner at the recent 60th Golden Horse Awards, nabbing the prize for his performance as a menial worker who is deaf and mute in the Malaysian movie Abang Adik.
But the 41-year-old star did not look the part at all when he arrived in Pudu, Malaysia, in 2022 for the shoot.
He and Malaysian actor Jack Tan, who plays his younger brother, looked like outsiders. And the migrant workers of Pudu’s wet markets kept their distance. It was not until filming was in full swing that they got a vote of confidence from a cleaner.
In an interview with The Straits Times on Jan 11 at Marina Bay Sands hotel, Wu recalls: “We went into the public toilet with our dirty shoes right after she cleaned it, and she scolded us in Malay. I didn’t understand, but I thought that meant we’d blended in with the locals.”
Tan, a Kuala Lumpur native, says: “She would not have scolded us if she thought we were tourists.”
It was no surprise the duo passed as penniless workers. Tan put on weight to shed his toned physique, while Wu lost over 10kg to look haggard.
The directorial debut of Malaysian Jin Ong, the movie follows Abang, a stateless man who is deaf and mute and surviving on odd jobs with his younger brother Adik in Pudu’s wet markets.
The film shines a light on the plight of stateless illegal immigrants in Malaysia. It was nominated for seven Golden Horse Awards, including for Best Supporting Actor for Tan and Best New Director, but took home only Best Actor.
Wu recalls: “Of course, I felt nervous. Everyone says a nomination alone is a recognition and that’s true, but I think everyone harbours hopes of winning.”
Tan lost out on the Best Supporting Actor accolade to veteran Taiwanese actor Akio Chen for Old Fox (2023). He says: “The Golden Horse Awards is a place that feels like a home to people who love movies and getting a nomination felt like getting a key to this home. It’s amazing just to see my photo and name in the big book of nominees, especially for a milestone year like the 60th.”
While Wu had to master sign language and learn to slaughter chickens for the role, the toughest part of filming Abang Adik was how strapped for cash the production was.
He was worried when he arrived in Malaysia and saw many locals still masked up.
He recalls: “The pandemic doesn’t feature in the movie and the actors are not supposed to wear masks. I thought audiences might be taken out of the story if they see someone with a mask in the background.
“If we had the budget, we could close off the road and hire 200 extras. But we didn’t, so we filmed in the market with actual locals. Some film sets have crew blocking cars from coming into the frame, but we had to let the cars go and film around them.”
Executive produced by Malaysian singer-actress Lee Sinje, the movie was financed with the help of Lee’s friends, such as fellow Malaysian singer Michael Wong, better known as Guang Liang.
Abang Adik, which opened in Taiwan and Malaysia in December, has received rave reviews from audiences and scored big at the box office too. It made more than NT$80 million (S$3.4 million) and RM$4 million (S$1.1 million) in the respective countries.
Wu says: “I don’t think anyone expected it to do so well. I think because this is a very simple, sincere piece of work, it transcends racial and language barriers. Malay audiences came to watch the film too because they don’t think of it as a ‘Chinese’ movie.”
The brotherly bond between Abang and Adik touched the actors themselves. Tan, who has watched the movie twice, cried hard both times.
“Even when you know what’s going to happen, you’d still feel it, the emotions are very real. At the Taipei premiere, (Lee) Sinje was seated next to me and she was sobbing so loudly. I was trying to be chill, but then she hugged me and I lost it,” Tan says.
Compared with his co-star, Wu says he was more restrained. “I did shed some tears, but I was doing it quietly. It was nothing as bad as him.”
