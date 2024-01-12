Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen was glad to get scolded filming Abang Adik

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen is the newly minted Best Actor winner at the recent 60th Golden Horse Awards, nabbing the prize for his performance as a menial worker who is deaf and mute in the Malaysian movie Abang Adik.

But the 41-year-old star did not look the part at all when he arrived in Pudu, Malaysia, in 2022 for the shoot.

He and Malaysian actor Jack Tan, who plays his younger brother, looked like outsiders. And the migrant workers of Pudu’s wet markets kept their distance. It was not until filming was in full swing that they got a vote of confidence from a cleaner.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Jan 11 at Marina Bay Sands hotel, Wu recalls: “We went into the public toilet with our dirty shoes right after she cleaned it, and she scolded us in Malay. I didn’t understand, but I thought that meant we’d blended in with the locals.”

Tan, a Kuala Lumpur native, says: “She would not have scolded us if she thought we were tourists.”

Abang Adik is showing in cinemas.

It was no surprise the duo passed as penniless workers. Tan put on weight to shed his toned physique, while Wu lost over 10kg to look haggard.