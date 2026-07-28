Taiwanese actor Wang Kai, 43, found dead at home in Taipei

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Taiwanese actor Wang Kai was in the midst of filming the drama series Bittersweet Destiny.

Taiwanese actor Wang Kai, whose real name was Wang Chien-lung, was found dead at his home in Taipei, according to news outlet Focus Taiwan.

He was 43.

Authorities received a report of a death at a residence in Taipei’s Da’an District on the afternoon of July 26 .

When officers arrived, they found Wang unresponsive on the floor of a rooftop structure within the property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations found no signs of external injuries or forced entry, and authorities told Taiwanese media that the cause of death has yet to be determined.

A formal forensic examination will be conducted.

Wang was in the midst of filming the drama series Bittersweet Destiny.

He reportedly wrapped filming at around 5pm on July 25 before leaving the set.

The production team was informed of his death by his agent on July 26 , before filming for the day began.

Wang made his television debut in the 2001 drama Lavender and went on to become a familiar face in Taiwanese television, building a career that spanned more than two decades. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK