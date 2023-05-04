Taiwanese actor Joseph Ma, 52, and his wife to welcome a child

TAIPEI – Less than a month after Taiwanese actor Joseph Ma tied the knot, he has announced that he is set to become a father.

Posting a photo of a parenting book on social media on Wednesday, Ma wrote: “I am sharing a piece of good news today. Not only have I become a husband, I will become a father soon too.”

Ma, 52, was a member of Taiwanese boy group Red Hot Boys, which disbanded in 1993.

He has recently acted in television series such as No Problem At All (2022), The Taiwan X-files (2022 to 2023) and Oh Marriage (2022 to present).

The actor registered his marriage to his Korean-Chinese wife on April 18. He posted a photo of them together on social media on the day of their marriage, but did not name her.

She has been reported as 16 or 20 years younger than him by the Taiwanese media.

“It has been an amazing year for me,” Ma wrote on Wednesday. “I had decided to move house for the 10th time as I had thought I would remain single. Who could have predicted that I would meet her after making the decision?”

He said they had decided to take things to the next level after 1½ years.

“I proposed to her in March this year after we had known each other for one year and 180 days,” he wrote. “We tied the knot on April 18 and are likely to hold a wedding banquet next year.”

Ma said he shared the good news only recently as his wife is not a celebrity and they were waiting for her pregnancy to stabilise.

“I am currently very excited and grateful,” he wrote. “Excited that I have finally become a father and grateful to my wife for her forbearance and hard work, which makes my life full again.”