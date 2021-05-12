Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu back on Instagram after two months

Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu is back on Instagram after more than two months.

His last post was on March 4, when he talked about a mountaineering trip.

In an Instagram Story on Monday night (May 10), Hsu, 30, shared the song Blue Souls by Japanese pop duo A_o.

The song's lyrics include, "If you let go of that hand/I definitely can't get it back" and "Like a joke/Today will be forgotten".

The lines could be a reflection of Hsu's state of mind as he had been criticised by Taiwanese fans for being pro-China.

His agency had announced in late March that he was ending cooperation with Calvin Klein and Puma, becoming one of more than 50 celebrities from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan who cut ties with fashion brands amid the Xinjiang cotton forced labour controversy.

While Hsu was silent on Instagram, he has remained active on Weibo, China's microblogging platform, in the last two months.

He has shared several posts on his new romantic movie My Love, which also stars Chinese actress Zhang Ruonan. It did well at the box office in China, earning more than 700 million yuan (S$144 million) as at May 8.

The movie, which opened in Singapore on May 6, topped the local box office over the weekend.

Hsu's popularity rocketed after he starred in the hit Taiwanese time-travel drama series, Someday Or One Day (2019 to 2020), which earned him a Best Leading Actor nomination at the Golden Bell Awards.