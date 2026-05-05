Taiwan TV host Pauline Lan reveals that she was adopted by her mother

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pauline Lan (left) is renowned in Taiwan's entertainment industry for being filial to her mother.

Taiwanese TV host Pauline Lan has revealed a little-known secret of hers before Mother’s Day – she is not the biological child of her mother.

The 60-year-old is the host of the long-running beauty and fashion talk show Queen (2003 to present). She is renowned in Taiwan’s entertainment industry for her filial piety and has frequently taken her mother on overseas trips.

Lan said in a 1min 15sec video posted to Queen’s Facebook page on May 2: “She took me in when I was 13 or 14, at my most rebellious age. My mum is 18 years older than me; she was only 31 or 32 at the time.”

Looking back, Lan said her mother was very patient with her. “Even though she was very strict with me, she still held back a little when disciplining me as I was not her biological child.”

The TV host attributed all the qualities she has today – including a quick mind and good health – to her mother’s excellent cooking.

Addressing her mother, Lan said: “Although you are getting on in years and have slight difficulty walking, I still plan to take you to travel the world.”

She added: “Do you know, mum? Even though we’ve travelled all over the world, there is only you in my world. Love you.”