Taiwan TV host Mickey Huang apologises for possessing pornography

Taiwanese television host Mickey Huang has apologised for possessing pornographic videos of underage girls, but his apology failed to quell public anger in Taiwan.

The 52-year-old was embroiled in Taiwan’s #MeToo movement in June 2023, when he was accused by two female netizens of sexual harassment which took place about 10 years ago.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office announced on April 3 that Huang would not be prosecuted due to a lack of objective evidence. The artiste, who previously enjoyed a positive image, has also reached a settlement with the two alleged victims.

However, the prosecutors found seven sex videos of underage girls on Huang’s hard disk during the investigation. He was ordered to pay a fine of NT$1.2 million (S$50,500) and write a letter of repentance.

There was a huge backlash after his latest misdeed was made public, and he took to social media on April 4 to apologise.

“I humbly admitted my mistake and did a reflection during the investigation last month, promising the prosecutor that I would never do it again,” he wrote in Chinese on Facebook. “The months of self-reflection, reviews and taking responsibility have not stopped till now, and I assure those around me that I will not do it again.”

Huang said he knew what was done could not be undone and that he was in the wrong.

“It is my responsibility not to make the same mistakes again, as I turn over a new leaf and get back on my feet for my family,” he wrote.

His apology failed to appease netizens, who flocked to the comment section, with most people criticising his behaviour.

Taiwanese internet celebrity Ili Cheng asked Huang why he failed to apologise to the underage girls. She added that his purchases were akin to him being an accomplice of sexual exploitation.

The case has also affected his wife, actress Summer Meng, whose Facebook posts were flooded by netizens who called Huang a paedophile.

The 32-year-old has since limited who can comment on her Facebook posts and also cancelled a public event scheduled for April 5 and 6.