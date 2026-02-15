Taiwan TV host Dee Hsu returning to work a year after sister Barbie Hsu’s death

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dee Hsu said she has given herself three months to look for a new version of her.

Taiwanese TV host Dee Hsu is returning to her talk show, Dee Girls Talk (2022 to present), after almost a year away.

The 47-year-old stepped away from work after her elder sister, actress Barbie Hsu, died at the age of 48 in February 2025 from pneumonia during a family trip to Japan.

Dee Hsu, better known as Little S, took to social media on Feb 13 to announce her return to work, uploading a photo of herself back in the studio.

“Thank you to Eastern Broadcasting Company (EBC) for your unwavering support and patience in waiting for my return,” Hsu wrote in Chinese, referring to the TV station airing the talk show. “I’m also grateful to Sandy, Maze and Patrick for making the show so wonderful, as well as the lovely cast members and hardworking c olleagues.”

Taiwanese TV host Sandy Wu and DJ Lin Chia-ling, who goes by the name Maze, stepped in as interim hosts while Hsu was away. Patrick Liu is the co-host of the show.

Hsu and Liu won Best Host in a Variety Show for Dee Girls Talk at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards in October 2025.

Hsu added: “I feel that I should try to start working again because constantly giving myself time off feels like letting myself sink deeper into low spirits. So , I’m returning to work, but I’m giving myself one season (three months) to look for the new Little S. I hope it will be a version which I like.”

Dee Girls Talk’s producer B2, whose real name is Chen Yen-meng , reacted to Hsu’s social media post in a statement.

“The three months mentioned by Little S refer to the recording time for a ‘special project’ we tailor specifically for her,” he said. “Viewers can be rest assured that Dee Girls Talk will continue to deliver more exciting and humorous content in the future.”

The statement added that EBC has positioned the special edition of the show as Hsu’s “recovery journey”, scheduled to be aired in April.