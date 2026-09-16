Taiwan TV host Blackie Chen, 49, in ICU after suffering from heart attack

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Taiwanese TV host Blackie Chen underwent surgery on Sept 15 after suffering a heart attack earlier in the day.

Taiwan’s Mirror Media reported late on Sept 15 that the 49-year-old felt unwell in the afternoon that day and, accompanied by his colleagues, was rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital for treatment.

Chen was found to have suffered a myocardial infarction, or heart attack, and was immediately taken to the operating theatre for surgery. His condition has since stabilised, and he is hospitalised for observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) .

Chen’s wife, singer Christine Fan, also rushed to the hospital on learning the news.

The 50-year-old, also known by her stage name FanFan, told Next Apple News on the night of Sept 15 that her husband had been watching the basketball players training that afternoon when he suddenly felt a tightness in his chest. He was taken to hospital and later underwent a heart stent surgery.

“That artery was 90 per cent blocked,” Fan told the Taiwanese media outlet. “It was extremely dangerous, but thankfully he recognised the symptoms himself.”

The singer said Chen had no previous history of heart problems and the sudden nature of the incident reduced her to tears.

“It really scared me,” she said. “I dare not think what would happen if (he was sent to hospital) five minutes late.”

Fan t old Taiwanese newspaper China Times on Sept 16 that Chen has signs of arrhythmia - irregular heartbeat - and will likely stay in ICU till Sept 17.

Chen took to Instagram late on Sept 15 to assure his fans.

“Everything is fine. Thank you all for your concern,” he wrote in Chinese. “I’m sorry to have worried everyone. I’ll take good care of myself and get back to work as soon as possible.”

Chen and Fan were earlier in Singapore for a vacation in August with their 11-year-old twin sons. The family came to the country after Fan held a concert at Resorts World Genting in Malaysia on Aug 8.

Chen shared on social media on Aug 11 a video of himself visiting the Guillemard Road area in eastern Singapore. He disclosed in the clip that he injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a basketball match there in 2000, a major turning point in his basketball career.

The artiste is currently the deputy commissioner of P. League+, the Taiwanese men’s professional basketball league which he founded in 2020.

The Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) also shared on social media on Aug 11 two photos of Chen with members and younger basketball players at the Singapore Basketball Centre.

“We were pleased to welcome the founder of P. League, Blackie Chen, to the Basketball Association of Singapore for a meaningful exchange on the development and growth of basketball in Singapore,” the BAS wrote then.

“From grassroots development to the competitive and professional pathway, it was a great opportunity to share perspectives, exchange ideas and explore how we can continue to grow the game together.”