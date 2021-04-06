Taiwan train crash: Singer A-mei frequently travelled on same route

The train derailment in Taiwan last Friday (April 2), which claimed more than 50 lives, has hit singer A-mei hard.

The Taitung native has travelled frequently on that very same route on the Taroko Express from Taipei to return home.

In a post over the weekend on Instagram, she wrote: "Looking out of the train window, the scenery used to give me a sense of peace. But now, when I see that familiar view on the news, I can't stop myself from crying."

Taiwan's worst rail disaster in more than 70 years, the crash is believed to have been caused by a truck on the tracks and investigations are ongoing.

The 48-year-old star added: "I pray for the victims to rest in peace. I pray for their families to have strength. I pray for speedy recovery for the injured. I pray for the brave and hardworking rescuers to have strength. I pray for peace for my homeland."

Numerous celebrities from the region have taken to social media to share messages of grief, condolences and encouragement.

After the news broke, Singapore singer JJ Lin, who is based in Taipei, posted a stark black box without a caption on Instagram, while Taiwanese singer Fish Leong used a photo of a candle in the dark.

Donations have also poured in, such as from Hongkong actor Chapman To, who announced a NT$1 million (S$47,000) donation to the families of those who were killed in the crash, and Taiwanese YouTuber Holger Chen, who gave NT$2.5 million to the rescue efforts.