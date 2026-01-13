Taiwan star Vivian Hsu almost hit by shower fixture after water pipe bursts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu was about to have a shower when a burst water pipe in her bathroom sent the shower fixture “flying”.

The 50-year-old recounted the terrifying near-miss incident, along with a photo of her bathroom in her Singapore home, on her Instagram Stories on Jan 10.

The sudden explosion caused the shower head to “burst out from the wall”, Hsu wrote in Chinese. She added that if she had been standing in front of the fixture, she could have “broken my ribs or injured my head”.

She said she was thankful the harrowing experience had happened to her and not to her son, aged 10.

Hsu, a single mother who divorced Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee in 2023, shuttles between Taiwan for work and Singapore, where her only child is studying.

She wrote: “Thank God my son did not encounter this when he showered earlier at 10pm.

“Showering is supposed to be relaxing – a child would not have been able to react in time, and the consequences could have been terrifying.”

Her post ended with a reminder to everyone to be careful at home.

This is not the first time the singer recounted a distressing experience in Singapore. In December 2024, she posted on Instagram how she was caught in a flash flood that occured in Bukit Timah while out buying food for her son .

Hsu was stranded in her car in the middle of the road, with water rising almost to her car door. She managed to escape after an hour.