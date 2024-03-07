Taiwan singer Stella Chang to perform in Singapore for first time in eight years

SINGAPORE – Local fans have another chance to see Taiwanese diva Stella Chang perform live in Singapore again after eight years.

Chang, who was nicknamed Dongfang Bubai (The Invincible East) for her stellar record sales in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is bringing her Timeless concert to The Star Theatre on Aug 10.

The Singapore leg will be her tour’s first overseas stop after two concerts in Taipei in June and one in Kaohsiung on March 2.

The 57-year-old last performed here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in January 2016.

Best known for her crystalline high-pitched voice, Chang’s hits include I’m Still Young, Men’s Talk, California Sunshine and Please Don’t Tell, Dear.

The singer’s popular collaborations include Getting Married with the now defunct Taiwanese pop duo Ukulele, and After Those Days with Taiwanese singer Coco Fang.

Chang was described as one of the four divas in the 1990s together with Sandy Lam, A-mei and Faye Wong. She was named Best Mandarin Female Singer at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards in 1994 and 1997.

Chang’s Timeless concert in Singapore is organised by Hype Records and At Commons, presented by Lianhe Zaobao and 96.3 Hao FM, with Shin Min Daily News and UWeekly as the supporting media.

Book it/Stella Chang “Timeless” Concert in Singapore 2024

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Aug 10, 8pm

Admission: Priority sales for Lianhe Zaobao subscribers and 96.3 Hao FM listeners from 8am to 11.59am on March 8 via Sistic website (www.sistic.com.sg). Tickets from $98 to $338 then go on general sale from 12pm via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).