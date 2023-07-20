Taiwan singer Ayal Komod posts rare photos with wife on social media

TAIPEI – Taiwanese aboriginal singer Ayal Komod, who usually posts photos of himself or his son on social media, has shared two rare photos of his wife on Wednesday.

Komod, who is also known by his Chinese name Chang Chen-yue, posted two photos of himself holding hands with his wife Sawu Koyouan at the Amis harvest festival. They were in the traditional costumes of their aboriginal tribe, the Amis.

“I rarely take photos with my wife because I am playful and usually forget to take pictures,” he wrote. “Besides, I’m not good at taking pictures and she doesn’t look good in the photos I take of her.”

He said they reminded each other before attending the event to take photos before they got drunk.

“I still did not pose properly as I was chewing betel nuts,” he said.

Komod’s post on Facebook has received more than 51,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

Komod, 49, and his wife, who is around 12 years his junior, tied the knot in 2018. They have a son who turns five in September. His wife Koyouan is also the cousin of Taiwanese aboriginal singer A-Lin.

Komod has been in the entertainment industry for 30 years and is known for songs such as Love Sickness, Free and Love Me, Don’t Go. He has appeared in several Chinese variety shows in recent years, including the second season of popular Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire in 2022, in which he finished in 10th position.