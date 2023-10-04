Taiwan’s Mayday to hold concert at National Stadium on Jan 13

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese rock band Mayday will be back in Singapore on Jan 13 for a one-night concert at the National Stadium.

This was announced by event organiser Live Nation on Instagram on Tuesday.

The quintet – consisting of lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster – last performed here in December 2022.

They had also played at the National Stadium for one night then.

Tickets to Nowhere Re: Live 2024 tour will go on sale Oct 19 at 10am via Ticketmaster’s website. They are also available at SingPost outlets. Prices have yet to be announced.

Maybank credit and debit cardmembers can go to maybank.sg/mayday to access a pre-sale, from 10am on Oct 17 till 9am on Oct 18

Singtel mobile users can go to singtel.com/mayday2024 for the second pre-sale that will commence at 10am on Oct 18.