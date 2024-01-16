Taiwan magician Lu Chen may return to CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala after 5 years

It may be time to witness a miracle again during Chinese New Year.

A man believed to be Taiwanese magician Lu Chen, who created the mantra for his magic shows, was recently spotted at the first joint rehearsal for China Central Television’s (CCTV) Spring Festival Gala on Jan 15.

The video went viral on Chinese social media and prompted speculation that the 47-year-old will return to the show on Chinese New Year’s Eve for the first time in five years.

Lu was previously a judge on the magic show contest segment in Taiwanese veteran host Chang Fei’s variety show Variety Big Brother (2002 to 2011).

The magician rose to further fame in China when he performed at CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala in 2009, and it led to appearances in subsequent editions.