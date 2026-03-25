Taiwan host Hsu Nai-lin vacationed in Singapore with his family

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(From right) Hsu Nai-lin with his wife Wang Chia-lien, daughter-in-law Anya Sopova and son Hsu Hsin-yang in a photo posted on social media on March 24.

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese TV host Hsu Nai-lin enjoyed a Singapore holiday with his family.

The 66-year-old shared on social media on March 24 a photo of himself with his wife Wang Chia-lien; their elder son, Taiwanese TV host Hsu Hsin-yang; and their daughter-in-law, Russian singer Anya Sopova at what appears to be a restaurant in Marina Bay Sands.

Hsu Nai-lin and Wang also have a daughter and a younger son.

“On vacation with my family at #MarinaBaySands in Singapore,” Hsu wrote in Chinese. “We happened to run into Gary Yin, the third-generation head chef of King’s Joy - a restaurant that was once very famous in Taiwan - who was hosting a three-day limited-time afternoon tea event at Marina Bay Sands.”

He added: “The entire meal was vegetarian, but it was incredibly delicate and amazing.”

Some fans commented on the family’s close relationship, noting that Wang had placed her hand on Sopova’s shoulder in the picture.

Hsu has been taking his family on overseas trips in recent years, making time for them between his work commitments.

He has shared in the past that travelling for him is all about relaxation and enjoyment, allowing him to temporarily escape the pressures of work but also strengthen the bonds between family members.

Hsu is famed for hosting Taiwanese variety shows such as Taiwan Homerun (1997 to 1999), Red Versus White (1996 to 2000) and Genius Go Go Go (2006 to present). He is also known in Singapore for hosting Channel 8 quiz show Russian Roulette (2003 to 2004).

He recently announced he will be launching his YouTube channel, Mighty Wave, on March 27.