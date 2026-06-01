Taiwan fans seek divine help to secure K-pop band BTS concert seats

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BTS fans prepare snacks, group merchandise, concert seat maps and wishlists on an altar table as they pray to Yue Lao in hopes of securing a concert ticket.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese fans of K-pop boy band BTS are turning to Yue Lao, the Taoist god of love and marriage, in the hope that divine matchmaking will connect them with seats for their upcoming shows in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung.

“It’s really hard to get tickets for BTS concerts, so everyone says praying to the God of Love is the most efficient. After all, it’s another kind of matchmaking,” said fan Jessie Chuang, 26.

Over the weekend, a group of K-pop fans, mostly BTS fans, laid out snacks in purple packaging – the official BTS group colour – along with group merchandise, concert seat maps and wishlists on an altar table at Taipei’s Bangka Longshan Temple.

Offerings of snacks with BTS merchandise, concert seat maps and wishlists are laid out at an altar table in a temple in Taipei. PHOTO: REUTERS

The trend started on social media a couple of years ago. Taiwanese K-pop fans believe Yue Lao will use his red thread of fate to connect those destined to meet – in this case, connecting fans with a concert seat.

“If you truly believe in it, your wish will come true,” said university student Ye Yu-ting, 22.

A BTS fan prays to Yue Lao, the god of love in Chinese mythology who oversees relationships and marriage, in hopes of securing a concert ticket. PHOTO: REUTERS

The last time BTS performed with all their members in Taiwan was in 2018.

The group announced their long-awaited world tour in early 2026 and will perform three shows in Kaohsiung on November 19, 21 and 22. REUTERS