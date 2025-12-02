Taiwan celebs Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu hold long-overdue wedding ceremony

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu held their wedding ceremony in Taipei on Nov 28.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese celebrity couple Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu may have tied the knot in December 2021, but they only held their wedding ceremony recently on Nov 28.

The star-studded event took place at Mandarin Oriental Taipei with over 400 guests in attendance. They included big names such as TV hosts Matilda Tao, Pauline Lan and Sandy Wu, singer Stella Chang, actress Chen Mei-fen as well as actors Sunny Wang and Kai Ko.

According to Taiwanese media, Chiu, 44, was the perfect devoted husband throughout the evening. At one point, he leaned in to whisper something to Hsu, 41, prompting smiles all around.

He described the ceremony as “impossibly dreamy” to reporters, who noted how relaxed the couple appeared.

Chiu also shared a light-hearted moment from when he accompanied Hsu to try on wedding dresses.

The moment she stepped out in a gown, they both burst into laughter as it was like a scene from a drama, he recalled. Hsu agreed, joking: “It felt like a camera would appear at any second.”

She said she reflected on the joyful moments they had shared while writing her vows, adding that she was grateful for Chiu’s companionship and steady presence in her life.

Chiu, meanwhile, said he had not expected their wedding day to be so hectic that they barely had time for breakfast or lunch.

“On the way here, there were moments I wasn’t sure what to do,” he said. “But knowing she was beside me made everything feel easier.”

Hearing this, Hsu playfully responded: “Wow. Is this your vow?”

The year 2025 marked another important moment for the couple as they welcomed their first child Ian, who was also at the wedding ceremony.

After the event, online chatter quickly turned to the conspicuous absence of Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang, long known as one of Hsu’s closest friends.

Yang and Hsu have reportedly been friends since their days at Taipei Hwa Kang Arts School. They were part of a tight-knit clique, dubbed Hwa Kang Gang of Five, which included late actor-host Alien Huang.

There was speculation that the two drifted apart after Hsu married Chiu, who is Yang’s ex-boyfriend. Another report, however, claims that Yang gave the couple her blessings when they announced their marriage in 2021.

As for her absence this time, it was due to scheduling. Yang was in Melbourne accompanying her husband, Chinese singer Li Ronghao, who is currently on his world tour. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK