Taipei-based JJ Lin 'really misses' Singapore as he promotes new album

SINGAPORE - Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin misses Singapore dearly. During a global listening party (bit.ly/2HofCNm) on YouTube on Monday (Oct 19) night to preview his newmostly Mandarin album, the 39-year-old Taipei-based musician said: "I really miss home, I really miss home... I want to go home."

His latest work, titled Drifter • Like You Do - comprising six-track EP Drifter and one-track EP Like You Do - was released on Tuesday (Oct 20). The songs met with an enthusiastic reception from a whole host of celebrity guests, such as Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jam Hsiao, Chinese actress Seven Tan and Hong Kong rapper-singer Jackson Wang.

Lin's last studio album, Message In A Bottle (2017), was nominated for six awards at the 29th Golden Melody Awards, including for Song of the Year and Best Composer.

Monday's listening party was hosted by Taiwan's Mickey Huang.

During the event, Lin, who was dressed in a light grey denim jacket and black pants, said: "I personally feel everyone who lives in this world is considered a drifter. In this album, I wrote about some of my experiences and emotions since my last album three years ago. From an observer's standpoint, I also captured many scenes.

"Through the process, I realised many things which I lost and gained. I feel this album is like an exploration of life, time and space."

For example, the song Drifter (bit.ly/3jfox0w) is about the dreams of people at every stage of life, as well as the pressures and obstacles they face.

Tan, 30, who is known for her roles in Chinese television series The Fox's Summer (2017) and Go Ahead (2020), said she felt very touched by it.

She added she had been a fan since he released his first song. "His songs have given me energy and a sense of safety."

Lin's debut album Music Voyager was released in 2003).

Another new track, The Lost Ones, was written two years ago and inspired by a magnificent starry sky he once saw in New Zealand.

He said: "I had never seen such a sky of bright stars and felt inspired that every star represents a soul, a friend that has left us."

On sharing his music at the listening party, Lin added: "I have listened to my (songs) many times, but hearing (them) in this way just now, I feel quietly moved. I feel like we are together."