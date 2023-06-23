Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation to hold Singapore concert on Aug 20

SINGAPORE – K-idol Taeyeon from girl group Girls’ Generation will perform in Singapore on Aug 20 as part of her The Odd Of Love concert tour.

The news was announced on the group’s Facebook page as well as her Twitter account on Friday, but details on the venue and ticket sales have yet to be revealed.

Other stops on the tour – which kicked off in Seoul earlier in June and went on to Hong Kong – include Taipei, Tokyo, Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok.

The 34-year-old singer-actress, who is the leader of the group as well as a successful solo artiste, has been the target of online hate, which her agency has taken steps to address.

SM Entertainment released a statement on Thursday, saying: “Currently, regarding the complaints filed, the police have identified six people, with four being investigated and two being sent to prosecution. In addition to this, several other complaints are under investigation and we are waiting for them to progress.”

The influential agency had just set up a website for fans to report on issues regarding its artistes on Wednesday.

Known as Kwangya 119, the site has pages for reporting problems with album merchandise, images or videos.

Fans are also able to leave suggestions for the company and its artistes, who include boy bands Exo, NCT and Shinee, and girl groups such as Red Velvet and Aespa.