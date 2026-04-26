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South Korean singer and actor Ok Taecyeon, a member of K-pop group 2PM, married his non-celebrity girlfriend of 10 years on April 24 in a private ceremony in Seoul.

South Korean singer and actor Ok Taecyeon, a member of K-pop group 2PM, married his non-celebrity girlfriend of 10 years on April 24 in a private ceremony in Seoul. The group performed at the celebration, fulfilling a wish he expressed in 2013 that his bandmates would one day sing at his wedding.

A small ceremony was held at The Shilla Seoul Yeong Bin Gwan Hotel, with the guest list restricted to family and close friends. All five of Taecyeon’s 2PM bandmates – Jun. K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung – attended and performed live for the newlyweds, with Chansung also serving as the ceremony’s emcee.

The group had earlier reunited in February 2026 for concerts at the Tokyo Dome to mark the 15th anniversary of their Japanese debut.

A detail in the couple’s wedding invitations captured the spirit of the occasion. In a nod to the group’s 2008 debut hit, 10 Out of 10, the invitation read: “Two people who are a perfect 10 out of 10 to each other are finally getting married”.

Taecyeon, 37, first publicly acknowledged his relationship in June 2020 after photographs of the couple were leaked online. His bride is reportedly four years his junior. In Nov 2025, he announced the engagement through a handwritten letter on Instagram.

It read, “I have made a promise to spend my life with someone who has understood and trusted me for a long time. We will be a source of strength for each other and walk through the rest of our lives together.”

He paid another public tribute to his then-fiancée in December 2025, dedicating two of his wins at the KBS Drama Awards to her. “Lastly, I want to sincerely thank my fiancée. I love you, Ji-hye!” he said on stage.

Taecyeon is the second member of 2PM to be married, following Chansung.

The group debuted in 2008 under JYP Entertainment and is known for hits such such as Heartbeat (2009), Hands Up (2011), A.D.T.O.Y. (2013), Go Crazy! (2014), and My House (2015). The six members released their seventh album MUST in 2021. Today, they juggle both solo and group activities, remaining one of the few second-generation K-pop groups still active after nearly two decades.

The group is set to perform again at the Tokyo Dome on May 9 and 10.